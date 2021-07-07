Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पीएम मोदी ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर जताया शोक, बताया सांस्कृतिक जगत के लिए नुकसान

webdunia
बुधवार, 7 जुलाई 2021 (09:39 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को फिल्म अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर शोक जताया और कहा कि उनका जाना हमारे सांस्कृतिक जगत के लिए नुकसान है। ‘ट्रेजेडी किंग’ के नाम से मशहूर दिलीप कुमार का लंबी बीमारी के बाद आज सुबह निधन हो गया। वह 98 वर्ष के थे।

ALSO READ: दिग्गज अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार का निधन, सुबह 7:30 बजे ली अंतिम सांस
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'दिलीप कुमार जी को सिनेमा जगत के दिग्गज के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। वह एक अद्वितीय प्रतिभा के धनी थे और इस वजह से सभी पीढ़ियों के दर्शकों के चहेते थे। उनका निधन हमारी सांस्कृतिक दुनिया के लिए नुकसान है। उनके परिवार, मित्रों और असंख्य चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।'
 
पूर्व कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर बुधवार को दुख जताया और कहा कि भारतीय सिनेमा में उनके योगदान को आने वाली पीढ़ियां याद रखेंगी।
 
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'दिलीप कुमार जी के परिवार, मित्रों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। भारतीय सिनेमा में उनके अद्भुत योगदान को आने वाली पीढ़ियां याद करेंगी।'

हिंदी फिल्मों के सबसे लोकप्रिय अभिनेताओं में गिने जाने वाले दिलीप कुमार ने 1944 में ‘ज्वार भाटा’ फिल्म से अपने कॅरियर की शुरुआत की थी और अपने पांच दशक लंबे कॅरियर में ‘मुगल-ए-आजम’, ‘देवदास’, ‘नया दौर’ तथा ‘राम और श्याम’ जैसी अनेक हिट फिल्में दीं। वह आखिरी बार 1998 में आई फिल्म ‘किला’ में नजर आए थे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

लैंब्डा का वेरिएंट कोरोना के डेल्टा से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos