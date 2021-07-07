पीएम मोदी ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर जताया शोक, बताया सांस्कृतिक जगत के लिए नुकसान

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
हिंदी फिल्मों के सबसे लोकप्रिय अभिनेताओं में गिने जाने वाले दिलीप कुमार ने 1944 में ‘ज्वार भाटा’ फिल्म से अपने कॅरियर की शुरुआत की थी और अपने पांच दशक लंबे कॅरियर में ‘मुगल-ए-आजम’, ‘देवदास’, ‘नया दौर’ तथा ‘राम और श्याम’ जैसी अनेक हिट फिल्में दीं। वह आखिरी बार 1998 में आई फिल्म ‘किला’ में नजर आए थे।
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630