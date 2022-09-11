प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट कर बताया- क्या है स्वामी विवेकानंद से 11 सितंबर से संबंध?

11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India's culture and ethos. https://t.co/1iz7OgT5Ab— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री ने 1895 में जन्मे भावे को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा, 'उनका जीवन गांधीवादी सिद्धांतों की अभिव्यक्ति है। वह सामाजिक सशक्तीकरण को लेकर जुनूनी थे और उन्होंने ‘जय जगत’ का नारा दिया था। हम उनके आदर्शों से प्रेरित हैं और हमारे देश के लिए उनके सपनों को साकार करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।'
Remembering Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti. His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles. He was passionate about social empowerment and gave the clarion call of 'Jai Jagat.' We are inspired by his ideals and are committed to realising his dreams for our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022