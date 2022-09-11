Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट कर बताया- क्या है स्वामी विवेकानंद से 11 सितंबर से संबंध?

हमें फॉलो करें
रविवार, 11 सितम्बर 2022 (11:40 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर स्वामी विवेकानंद और भूदान आंदोलन के प्रणेता विनोबा भावे को याद किया। इस अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री ने 11 सितंबर का स्वामी विवेकानंद से खास संबंध होने का भी जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि स्वामी विवेकानंद ने 1893 में इसी दिन शिकागो में ऐतिहासिक भाषण दिया था।
 
मोदी ने ट्विटर पर वह भाषण साझा करते हुए कहा, '1893 में आज ही के दिन उन्होंने शिकागो में सबसे उत्कृष्ट भाषणों में से एक भाषण दिया था। उनके भाषण ने दुनिया को भारत की संस्कृति और मूल्यों की झलक दिखायी थी।'
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भूदान आंदोलन के प्रणेता आचार्य विनोबा भावे की जयंती पर उन्हें रविवार को श्रद्धांजलि दी। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि भावे का जीवन गांधीवादी सिद्धांतों की अभिव्यक्ति है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने 1895 में जन्मे भावे को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा, 'उनका जीवन गांधीवादी सिद्धांतों की अभिव्यक्ति है। वह सामाजिक सशक्तीकरण को लेकर जुनूनी थे और उन्होंने ‘जय जगत’ का नारा दिया था। हम उनके आदर्शों से प्रेरित हैं और हमारे देश के लिए उनके सपनों को साकार करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।'

