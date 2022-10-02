Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पीएम मोदी ने बताया क्यों खास है इस बार की गांधी जयंती, शेयर किया वीडियो

रविवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2022 (08:52 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रविवार को राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 152वीं जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि दी और देशवासियों से आग्रह किया कि वे इस अवसर पर खादी और हस्तशिल्प उत्पादों को खरीदकर बापू को श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करें। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर बताया कि क्यों खास है इस बार की गांधी जयंती।
 
बाद में प्रधानमंत्री राजधानी के राजघाट स्थित बापू के समाधि स्थल भी गए और उन्हें पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस अवसर पर वहां सर्व धर्म प्रार्थना सभा का भी आयोजन किया गया।
 
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। इस बार गांधी जयंती विशेष है क्योंकि भारत आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव मना रहा है। हम बापू के आदर्शों का हमेशा पालन करें। मैं आप सभी से यह आग्रह भी करता हूं कि खादी और हस्तशिल्प उत्पादों को खरीदें और गांधी जी को श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करें।'
 
गांधी का जन्म गुजरात के पोरबंदर में 2 अक्टूबर 1869 में हुआ था। उनके जन्मदिन को गांधी जयंती के साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय अहिंसा दिवस के रूप में भी मनाया जाता है। अंग्रेजी हुकूमत से भारत को आजाद कराने की लड़ाई का उन्होंने नेतृत्व किया था। अहिंसक विरोध का उनका सिखाया हुआ सबक आज भी पूरी दुनिया में सम्मान के साथ याद किया जाता है।

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शास्त्री को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की उनकी सादगी तथा निर्णय क्षमता के लिए पूरे भारत में प्रशंसा की जाती है। हमारे इतिहास के बेहद अहम मौके पर उनके मजबूत नेतृत्व को हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा। उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने दिल्ली में ‘प्रधानमंत्री संग्रहालय’ में उनकी गैलरी की कुछ झलकियां भी साझा की, जिसमें शास्त्री की जीवन यात्रा तथा उपलब्धियों को दिखाया गया है। उन्होंने देशवासियों से इस संग्रहालय का दौरा करने का भी आग्रह किया।
 
