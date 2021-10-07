Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की बधाई दी, शेयर किया स्तुति का वीडियो

गुरुवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2021 (08:31 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को नवरात्रि आरंभ होने पर इस पर्व के पहले दिन देशवासियों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि नवरात्रि सभी के जीवन में शक्ति, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि लाए।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'सभी को नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं। आने वाले दिन जगत जननी मां की पूजा के लिए स्वयं को समर्पित करने के हैं। नवरात्रि सभी के जीवन में शक्ति, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि लाए।'
एक अन्य ट्वीट में पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज नवरात्रि का पहला दिन है और इस दिन हम मां शैलपुत्री की आराधना करते हैं। ट्वीट के साथ ही उन्होंने स्तुति का एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया।

