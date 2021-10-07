पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की बधाई दी, शेयर किया स्तुति का वीडियो

एक अन्य ट्वीट में पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज नवरात्रि का पहला दिन है और इस दिन हम मां शैलपुत्री की आराधना करते हैं। ट्वीट के साथ ही उन्होंने स्तुति का एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया।
Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021
May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM
It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her. pic.twitter.com/nzIVQUrWH8
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021