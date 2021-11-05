Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live : बाबा केदारनाथ की शरण में PM मोदी, करोड़ों की परियोजनाओं की देंगे सौगात

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 5 नवंबर 2021 (08:24 IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शुक्रवार को केदारनाथ यात्रा पर हैं। वे यहां 180 करोड़ रुपए के कई निर्माण कार्यों का शिलान्यास करेंगे। पीएम मोदी के दौरे से जुड़ा हर अपडेट- 


08:51 AM, 5th Nov
webdunia
पीएम मोदी इस वक्त बाबा केदारनाथ मंदिर में मौजूद हैं. वहां बाबा केदारनाथ की पूजा-अर्चना कर रहे हैं। उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गोरखपुर में केदारनाथ धाम से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लाइव देख रहे हैं। देश की 87 मंदिरों की स्क्रीन पर दिखाया जा रहा है सीधा प्रसारण।

08:44 AM, 5th Nov

07:52 AM, 5th Nov
webdunia
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी केदारनाथ यात्रा के लिए शुक्रवार की सुबह उत्तराखंड में देहरादून पहुंचे। मोदी के यहां जौलीग्रांट हवाई अड्डे पहुंचने पर राज्यपाल सेवानिवृत्त लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल गुरमीत सिंह, मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष प्रेम चंद अग्रवाल, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत, मंत्री सुबोध उनियाल और मुख्य सचिव एसएस संध ने उनका स्वागत किया। प्रधानमंत्री यहां कुछ देर रुकने के बाद केदारनाथ के लिए रवाना हो गए। देश के सभी 12 ज्योतिर्लिगों में एक साथ पूजा-अर्चना की जायेगी जिसका लाइव प्रसारण भी होगा।

07:26 AM, 5th Nov
पीएम मोदी के आज के दौरे से पहले उत्तराखंड के केदारनाथ धाम में तैयारियां चल रही हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। वे आदि शंकराचार्य समाधि का उद्घाटन करेंगे और उनकी प्रतिमा का अनावरण करेंगे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

दिवाली पर दिल्ली में दम घोंटने वाला स्मॉग, खतरनाक' श्रेणी में पहुंची हवा

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos