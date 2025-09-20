Dharma Sangrah

Tariff के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने भारत पर गिराया H-बॉम्ब, क्या बोला MEA

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 20 सितम्बर 2025 (19:16 IST)
भारत पर तगड़ा टैरिफ लगाने के बाद अमेरिका ने एच-1 वीजा को लेकर नया ऐलान किया है। अमेरिका अब H-1B वीजा के लिए हर साल एक लाख डॉलर (करीब 88 लाख रुपए) एप्लीकेशन फीस वसूलेगा। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने शनिवार को व्हाइट हाउस में इस ऑर्डर पर साइन किए। नए चार्ज 21 सिंतबर से लागू होंगे। ब्रांड गुरु और  Harish Bijoor Consults Inc  के संस्थापक हरीश बिजूर ने एच-1बी वीज़ा मुद्दे पर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने इसे अमेरिका की 'टैरिफ बम' रणनीति का नया वर्जन यानी  Version 2.0 बताया।
ALSO READ: ट्रंप का रिटर्न गिफ्ट पड़ा भारी, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को दोस्त कहकर दिया दगा
ट्रंप के इस फैसले को उन्होंने कहा कि एच-बम गिराया जा चुका है और यह एच-बम वास्तव में एच-1बी वीजा बम है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला बताता है कि अमेरिका को अब भारतीय आईटी प्रोफेशन की आवश्यकता नहीं है। अमेरिका भारत और भारतीय आईटी सेक्टर को स्पष्ट मैसेज दिया जा रहा है कि ‘हमें आपकी आवश्यकता नहीं है, हम आपको नहीं चाहते। बिजूर ने आगे कहा कि यह भारत के लिए बेहद गंभीर संदेश है और अब यह देखना होगा कि देश इसका जवाब किस तरह से देता है और इसे कूटनीति के जरिए कैसे संभालता है।
अमेरिका के फैसले पर भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय का भी बयान सामने आया है। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि फैसले के असर का अध्ययन किया जा रहा है। H-1B के इस फैसले से मानवीय संकट। प्रतिभा की आवाजाही से दोनों देशों को लाभ होता था। H-1B वीजा के लिए पहले औसतन 5 लाख रुपए लगते थे।

यह 3 साल के लिए मान्य होता था। इसे 3 साल के लिए रिन्यू किया जा सकता था। अब अमेरिका में H-1B वीजा के लिए 6 साल में 5.28 करोड़ लगेंगे, यानी खर्च करीब 50 गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा। एजेंसियां Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

