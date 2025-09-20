Tariff के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने भारत पर गिराया H-बॉम्ब, क्या बोला MEA

अमेरिका के फैसले पर भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय का भी बयान सामने आया है। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि फैसले के असर का अध्ययन किया जा रहा है। H-1B के इस फैसले से मानवीय संकट। प्रतिभा की आवाजाही से दोनों देशों को लाभ होता था। H-1B वीजा के लिए पहले औसतन 5 लाख रुपए लगते थे।
VIDEO | Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, on H-1B visa issue says, “The H-bomb has been dropped and this H-bomb is really the H-1B VISA bomb. The United States of America is telling Indian IT and possibly India, ‘we don’t want you, we don’t need… pic.twitter.com/s3AhONeIyh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2025
#WATCH | President Donald J Trump signs an Executive Order to raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000.
यह 3 साल के लिए मान्य होता था। इसे 3 साल के लिए रिन्यू किया जा सकता था। अब अमेरिका में H-1B वीजा के लिए 6 साल में 5.28 करोड़ लगेंगे, यानी खर्च करीब 50 गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा।
White House staff secretary Will Scharf says, "One of the most abused visa systems is the H1-B non-immigrant visa programme. This is supposed to… pic.twitter.com/25LrI4KATn— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025