पब में लड़की के साथ नजर आए राहुल गांधी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो, भाजपा ने घेरा

Rajasthan is burning— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 3, 2022
Baba is partying
Party (INC) khatm ho jayegi
Par party yu hi chalegi! Yeh party yu hi chalegi ..
Part(y) Time Neta !! pic.twitter.com/sOnEI0oJnM
कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि राहुल नेपाल में अपने दोस्त की शादी में भाग लेने के लिए गए थे, जो कि एक पत्रकार है। परिवार और दोस्तों का होना और विवाह समारोहों में शामिल होना हमारी संस्कृति और सभ्यता का मामला है।
Regular Parties, Vacations, Holidays, Pleasure Trips, Private Foreign Visits etc are nothing new to the nation now.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 3, 2022
As a private citizen there's no issue at all but when an MP, a permanent boss of a national political party who keeps preaching others..... https://t.co/r7bgkmHmvT