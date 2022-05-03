Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पब में लड़की के साथ नजर आए राहुल गांधी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो, भाजपा ने घेरा

webdunia
मंगलवार, 3 मई 2022 (12:41 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी इन दिनों नेपाल के दौरे पर हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर एक नेपाली पब का वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, इसमें वे एक चीनी महिला के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। दावा किया जा रहा है कि यह नेपाल का मशहूर पब LOD-लॉर्ड ऑफ ड्रिंक्स है और महिला नेपाल में चीनी राजदूत होउ यांकी हैं।
 
भूपेन कुंवर द्वारा फेसबुक पर शेयर किए गए इस वीडियो में राहुल गांधी अपने फोन में बिजी नजर आ रहे हैं। दूसरे वीडियो में वे एक लड़की के साथ खड़े हैं और उनसे कानाफूसी कर रहे हैं। इस लड़की को ही नेपाल में चीन की राजदूत होउ यांकी बताया जा रहा है। भूपेन ने दावा किया कि यह नेपाल का सबसे बड़ा और बढ़िया नाइट क्लब है।
 
बीजेपी प्रवक्ता शहजाद पूनावाला ने कहा, राजस्थान राजस्थान जल रहा है, बाबा पार्टी कर रहे हैं। पार्टी (INC) खत्म हो जाएगी पर पार्टी यू ही चलेगी! ये पार्टी यू ही चलेगी। पार्टी टाइम नेता!!
 
केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने राहुल का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए कहा कि वेकेशन, पार्टी, हॉलिडे, प्लेजर ट्रिप, प्राइवेट फॉरेन विजिट आदि अब देश के लिए कोई नई बात नहीं है।
कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि राहुल नेपाल में अपने दोस्त की शादी में भाग लेने के लिए गए थे, जो कि एक पत्रकार है। परिवार और दोस्तों का होना और विवाह समारोहों में शामिल होना हमारी संस्कृति और सभ्यता का मामला है।

