Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को मंदिर में जाने से रोका

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, सोमवार, 22 जनवरी 2024 (11:01 IST)
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी इन दिनों भारत जोड़ो यात्रा पर हैं, असम में यात्रा के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता ने आज आरोप लगाया कि असम में अधिकारी उन्हें मंदिर में जाने से रोक रहे हैं।
वो बटाद्रवा सत्र मंदिर में जाना चाहते थे, मगर अधिकारी उन्हें प्रवेश करने की अनुमति नहीं दे रहे हैं। कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि मैंने कोई गुनाह नहीं किया है, फिर हमें मंदिर में जाने से क्यों रोका जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम कोई समस्या पैदा नहीं करना चाहते, हम बस मंदिर में प्रार्थना करना चाहते हैं।

बता दें कि कांग्रेस की भारत जोड़ो न्याया यात्रा इस वक्त असम से गुजर रही है। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी असम के वैष्णव विद्वान श्रीमंत शंकरदेव के जन्मस्थान पर पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए जाने वाले थे, लेकिन जैसे ही वे वहां पहुंचे उन्हें मंदिर जाने से रोक दिया गया। इसका वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा शर्मा ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा पर पुनर्विचार करने का आग्रह किया था। राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा को ध्यान में रखते हुए असम की सीएम ने निवेदन की थी।
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि अब पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी तय करेंगे कि कौन मंदिर में जाएगा। मंदिर में केवल एक ही व्यक्ति प्रवेश कर सकता है। घटना के बाद,  राहुल गांधी समेत कांग्रेस नेताओं ने नगांव में धरना शुरू कर दिया।
