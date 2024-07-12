स्मृति ईरानी पर राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट, जानिए क्या बोले?

इस पर भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि यह अब तक का सबसे कपटपूर्ण संदेश है। कांग्रेस नेताओं को भेड़ियों के झुंड की तरह उस महिला पर छोड़ देने के बाद, जिसने अमेठी में उसे हराया और उसके अहंकार को चूर-चूर कर दिया, यह बहुत बढ़िया है। यह सब बकवास इस तथ्य को नहीं छीन सकता कि स्मृति ईरानी ने बालक बुद्धि को अमेठी छोड़ने के लिए मजबूर किया।
This is the most disingenuous message, ever. After unleashing Congress leaders, like a pack of wolves, on the woman who defeated him in Amethi and smashed his arrogance to smithereens, this is rich. All this gibberish doesn’t take away from the fact that Smt Smriti Irani forced… https://t.co/cMo0IuU4FR— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 12, 2024