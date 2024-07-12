Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

स्मृति ईरानी पर राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट, जानिए क्या बोले?

हमें फॉलो करें स्मृति ईरानी पर राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट, जानिए क्या बोले?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 12 जुलाई 2024 (16:05 IST)
Rahul Gandhi on smriti irani : लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी या किसी अन्य नेता के खिलाफ अपमानजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल नहीं होना चाहिए। ALSO READ: स्मृति ईरानी को क्यों खाली करना पड़ा दिल्ली वाला बंगला
 
राहुल गांधी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'जीवन में हार-जीत लगी रहती है। मैं सभी से आग्रह करता हूं कि वे श्रीमती स्मृति ईरानी या किसी अन्य नेता को लेकर अपमानजनक भाषा का उपयोग करने और बुरा व्यवहार करने से बचें।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को नीचा दिखाना और अपमान करना कमजोरी की निशानी है, ताकत की नहीं। उन्होंने यह अपील ऐसे समय की है जब ईरानी के अपना आधिकारिक आवास खाली किए जाने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने उनके खिलाफ तंज कसने वाली टिप्पणियां की हैं।
 
इस पर भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि यह अब तक का सबसे कपटपूर्ण संदेश है। कांग्रेस नेताओं को भेड़ियों के झुंड की तरह उस महिला पर छोड़ देने के बाद, जिसने अमेठी में उसे हराया और उसके अहंकार को चूर-चूर कर दिया, यह बहुत बढ़िया है। यह सब बकवास इस तथ्य को नहीं छीन सकता कि स्मृति ईरानी ने बालक बुद्धि को अमेठी छोड़ने के लिए मजबूर किया।
 
गौरतलब है कि ईरानी ने हाल ही में संपन्न लोकसभा चुनाव में अमेठी सीट पर मिली पराजय के बाद अपना आधिकारिक आवास खाली किया है। उन्हें कांग्रेस के किशोरी लाल शर्मा ने पराजित किया।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

CBI केस में केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, 25 जुलाई तक न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos