राज्यसभा में अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी की सीट से मिली नोटों की गड्डी, मच गया बवाल

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi says "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and… https://t.co/XISu0YQm0Z pic.twitter.com/e2k9iBE43P