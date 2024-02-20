Select Your Language

Live Updates : महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र, मराठों को मिल सकता है 12 फीसदी आरक्षण

, मंगलवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2024 (08:13 IST)
20 february Updates : जम्मू कश्मीर में पीएम मोदी, चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, मराठा आरक्षण पर महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र समेत इन खबरों पर आज, 20 फरवरी को सबकी नजर...

08:19 AM, 20th Feb
महाराष्ट्र की शिंदे सरकार ने मराठा आरक्षण पर विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र बुलाया है। एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार ने इसके लिए मसौदा तैयार कर लिया है। इस पर राज्य विधानमंडल के एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र में मुहर लग सकती है। चार दशक पुराने संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए मराठों को 10 से 12 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया जा सकता है।

08:19 AM, 20th Feb
चंडीगढ़ मेयर विवाद पर आज दोपहर 2 बजे सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अहम सुनवाई। शीर्ष अदालत ने 30 जनवरी को हुए मेयर चुनाव के सभी मतपत्र और वीडियो मंगवा लिए हैं।

08:18 AM, 20th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में 32,000 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की शिक्षा, रेलवे, विमानन और सड़क क्षेत्रों सहित कई विकास परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ करेंगे।

