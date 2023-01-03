बंगाल में वंदे भारत ट्रेन पर पथराव, 4 दिन पहले पीएम मोदी ने किया था उद्घाटन, भाजपा के निशाने पर ममता

Unfortunate & sickening.— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 2, 2023
Stones pelted at India's pride Vande Bharat Express in WB's Malda district.
Is this revenge for 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on the Inaugural day?
I urge @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to handover the probe to @NIA_India & punish the perpetrators.@AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/QYdu3Qgq83
Bengal desperately needs world class infrastructure, connecting North to South. Mamata Banerjee has been an unmitigated disaster when it comes to acquiring land for critical infrastructure projects like roads and airports. Now she can't even secure the Vande Bharat! Shame on her.