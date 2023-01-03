Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बंगाल में वंदे भारत ट्रेन पर पथराव, 4 दिन पहले पीएम मोदी ने किया था उद्घाटन, भाजपा के निशाने पर ममता

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2023 (07:38 IST)
कोलकाता। पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा में सोमवार रात वंदे भारत ट्रेन पर पथराव किया गया। इस हादसे में ट्रेन के गेट और विंडो शिल्ड में दरार आ गई। भाजपा नेता सुभेंदु अधिकारी ने घटना की NIA जांच की मांग की तो अमित मालवीय ने इस मामले में पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर निशाना साधा है।
 
जलपाईगुड़ी से हावड़ा के लिए निकली इस ट्रेन पर मालदा स्टेशन के पास अज्ञात लोगों ने पथराव कर दिया। पश्चिम बंगाल में नेता प्रतिपक्ष और भाजपा नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने घटना को लेकर NIA जांच की मांग की है।
 
अधिकारी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, यह घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा जिले में भारत के गौरव वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस पर पथराव हुआ। क्या यह उद्घाटन के दिन 'जय श्री राम' के नारों का बदला है? मैं PM मोदी और रेल मंत्रालय से इस मामले में NIA जांच करने की मांग करता हूं।
भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट कर कहा, बंगाल को उत्तर से दक्षिण को जोड़ने वाले विश्व स्तरीय बुनियादी ढांचे की सख्त जरूरत है। जब सड़कों और हवाई अड्डों जैसी महत्वपूर्ण बुनियादी ढांचा परियोजनाओं के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण की बात आती है तो ममता बनर्जी एक निरंतर आपदा रही हैं। अब वह वंदे भारत को भी सुरक्षित नहीं कर सकती! उसे शर्म आनी चाहिए।
 
गौरतलब है कि पीएम मोदी ने 4 दिन पहले ही पश्चिम बंगाल की पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाई थी। बंगाल की CM ममता बनर्जी भी इसमें शामिल हुई थीं। उस कार्यक्रम में जय श्री राम के नारों पर जमकर बवाल मचा था। ममता ने मंच पर जाने से इंकार कर दिया था।
