ताजमहल में बम की अफवाह से अफरातफरी, फिरोजाबाद से की गई थी कॉल

We'd received info from control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment & he wasn't recruited. A Bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra pic.twitter.com/crr8x8sb43— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2021
CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad. Further investigation underway: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol), Agra— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2021