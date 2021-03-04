Select Your Language

ताजमहल में बम की अफवाह से अफरातफरी, फिरोजाबाद से की गई थी कॉल

गुरुवार, 4 मार्च 2021 (11:40 IST)
आगरा। ताजमहल में बम की खबर के तुरंत बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने इस ऐतिहासिक इमारतों को खाली कराकर उसकी तलाशी ली। हालांकि यह खबर झूठी निकली और उसे फिर पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया गया है।
 
आगरा के पुलिस अधिक्षक प्रोटोकॉल शिवराम यादव ने बताया कि कंट्रोल रूम को फोन कर एक शख्‍स ने आर्मी की भर्ती में काफी त्रुटियां हैं, जिसकी वजह से वह सेना में भर्ती नहीं हो सका। इस शख्‍स ने कहा कि ताजमहल में बम रखा गया है जो जल्‍द ही फट जाएगी। इसके बाद ताजमहल में सिक्‍योरिटी चेक किया जा रहा है।
 
इसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद CISF ने ताज परिसर को खाली कराकर सभी गेट बंद कर दिए। तलाशी के बाद इसे फिर खोल दिया गया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
 
शिवराम यादव ने कहा कि फोन फिरोजाबाद से आया था। फोन करने वाले युवक की लोकेशन का पता चल गया है। CISF अलर्ट पर है।

