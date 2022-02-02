तेलंगाना के सीएम चाहते हैं नई सोच का नया संविधान, पीएम मोदी को बताया अदूरदर्शी

There's need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country; will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it...We've to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan(new constitution) should be brought in: KC Rao,Telangana CM(1.02) pic.twitter.com/41IvbOigLS— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted: K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana CM (1.02) pic.twitter.com/RZ9afQ79qw— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022