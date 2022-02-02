Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

तेलंगाना के सीएम चाहते हैं नई सोच का नया संविधान, पीएम मोदी को बताया अदूरदर्शी

webdunia
बुधवार, 2 फ़रवरी 2022 (08:37 IST)
मुंबई। तेलंगाना के मुख्‍यमंत्री और टीआरएस के प्रमुख के चंद्रशेखर राव देश में नई सोच का नया संविधान चाहते हैं। इसके लिए देश के नेतृत्‍व में बदलाव करने की आवश्यकता है।
 
उनका कहना है कि नया संविधान भी लिखा जाना चाहिए। देश में नई सोच, नया संविधान लाने की आवश्‍यकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह जल्‍द ही मुंबई जाएंगे और इस संबंध में शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे से मुलाकात करके बातचीत करेंगे।
 
राव ने कहा कि बीजेपी को केंद्र से हटाकर बंगाल की खाड़ी में फेंकने की जरूरत है। देश के लिए जो भी जरूरी होगा हम करेंगे चुप नहीं बैठेंगे। यह लोकतंत्र है। हमारे पीएम बहुत अदूरदर्शी हैं।
 
उन्होंने साफ कहा कि कि वह प्रधानमंत्री बनने के लिए नहीं लड़ रहे हैं, लेकिन बदलाव लाने के लिए लड़ेंगे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

Omicron की चपेट में 'दुनिया', 10 हफ्ते में 9 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos