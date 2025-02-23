तेलंगाना की सुरंग में फंसे 8 लोगों को बचाने की जंग, मलबे से बढ़ी रेस्क्यू टीम की मुश्किल

बताया जा रहा है कि घटनास्थल पर बहुत सारा मलबा जमा हो गया है, इसलिए बचाव दल आगे बढ़ने और किसी भी संभावित खतरे का पता लगाने के लिए ड्रोन का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। टीमें अंदर जाने से हिचकिचा रही हैं, क्योंकि अंदर से अभी भी तेज आवाजें आ रही हैं।
Two short videos taken during the visit to the accident site in SLBC tunnel and interaction with the American project manager today.— Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamINC) February 22, 2025
The 44 km tunnel is envisaged to supply 30 TMC of irrigation water to the fluoride affected & backward areas of Nalgonda district. pic.twitter.com/I5wSR8h2Xp
सीएम रेड्डी ने पीएम मोदी से की बात : मुख्यमंत्री रेवंत रेड्डी ने प्रधानमंत्री को स्थिति से अवगत कराया तथा बताया कि फंसे हुए लोगों को बचाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। रेड्डी ने यह भी बताया कि राज्य के मंत्री उत्तम कुमार रेड्डी और जुपल्ली कृष्ण राव घटनास्थल पर मौजूद हैं और बचाव कार्यों की देखरेख कर रहे हैं।
Deeply distressed to learn about the tunnel roof collapse in Telangana. My thoughts are with those trapped inside and their families at this difficult time.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 22, 2025
I have been informed that rescue operations are underway, and the state government along with disaster relief teams are…