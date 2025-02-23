Select Your Language

तेलंगाना की सुरंग में फंसे 8 लोगों को बचाने की जंग, मलबे से बढ़ी रेस्क्यू टीम की मुश्किल

तेलंगाना में शनिवार को श्रीशैलम सुरंग नहर परियोजना के निर्माणाधीन खंड की छत का एक हिस्सा ढह जाने से 8 व्यक्ति अंदर फंस गए।

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2025 (08:44 IST)
Telangana Tunnel accident : तेलंगाना में शनिवार को श्रीशैलम सुरंग नहर परियोजना के निर्माणाधीन खंड की छत का एक हिस्सा ढह जाने से 8 व्यक्ति अंदर फंस गए। फंसे हुए लोगों में से 2 व्यक्ति इंजीनियर और 2 ऑपरेटर हैं। 4 अन्य मजदूर हैं। ये सभी उत्तर प्रदेश, झारखंड, पंजाब और जम्मू-कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं। रविवार को भी उन्हें बाहर निकालने के लिए बचाव अभियान जारी है। सरकार रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में सेना, एनडीआरएफ और एसडीआरएफ की भी मदद ले रही है। कोयला खननकर्ताओं के 19 विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम भी बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है।
 
तेलंगाना के सिंचाई मंत्री एन. उत्तम कुमार रेड्डी ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार विशेषज्ञों की मदद ले रही है, जिनमें पिछले साल उत्तराखंड में इसी तरह की घटना में फंसे श्रमिकों को बचाने वाले लोग भी शामिल हैं। 
 
बताया जा रहा है कि घटनास्थल पर बहुत सारा मलबा जमा हो गया है, इसलिए बचाव दल आगे बढ़ने और किसी भी संभावित खतरे का पता लगाने के लिए ड्रोन का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। टीमें अंदर जाने से हिचकिचा रही हैं, क्योंकि अंदर से अभी भी तेज आवाजें आ रही हैं।
 
NDRF के डिप्टी कमांडर सुखेंदु ने कहा कि मलबे से 200 मीटर का पैच भरा हुआ है। जब तक इस मलबे को साफ नहीं किया जाता, हम फंसे हुए श्रमिकों का सही स्थान नहीं जान पाएंगे और उन्हें बचा नहीं पाएंगे। सुरंग के 11-13 किलोमीटर के बीच के पैच में पानी भरा हुआ है और जब तक पानी नहीं निकाला जाता, तब तक मलबा साफ करने का काम शुरू नहीं होगा।
 
क्या है श्रीशैलम परियोजना : तेलंगाना सरकार में मंत्री  उत्तम कुमार रेड्डी ने कहा कि नलगोंडा जिले में चार लाख एकड़ भूमि की सिंचाई के लिए श्रीशैलम परियोजना के तहत पानी की व्यवस्था के लिए दुनिया की सबसे लंबी 44 किलोमीटर लंबी सुरंग पर काम शुरू हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि 44 किलोमीटर में से करीब 9.50 किलोमीटर पर काम होना बाकी है।
 
कैसे हुआ हादसा : शनिवार सुबह पहली पाली में 50 लोग 200 मीटर लंबी सुरंग बोरिंग मशीन लेकर सुरंग के अंदर गए। कार्य के सिलसिले में वे सुरंग के अंदर 13.5 किलोमीटर तक गए थे, तभी अचानक छत ढह गई। मशीन के आगे चल रहे दो इंजीनियरों समेत 8 सदस्य फंस गए, जबकि 42 अन्य सुरंग के बाहरी गेट की ओर भागे और बाहर आ गए। विशेषज्ञों की मदद से उन्हें बचाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। पानी निकालने की प्रक्रिया जारी है...यह एक सतत प्रक्रिया है जो जटिल है।
 
सीएम रेड्‍डी ने पीएम मोदी से की बात : मुख्यमंत्री रेवंत रेड्डी ने प्रधानमंत्री को स्थिति से अवगत कराया तथा बताया कि फंसे हुए लोगों को बचाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। रेड्डी ने यह भी बताया कि राज्य के मंत्री उत्तम कुमार रेड्डी और जुपल्ली कृष्ण राव घटनास्थल पर मौजूद हैं और बचाव कार्यों की देखरेख कर रहे हैं।
