जिस गैंडे को ट्रक से टक्कर लगी थी वो ठीक है, मुख्यमंत्री हेमंता बिस्व सरमा ने शेयर किया वीडियो

उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, एक जरूरी सूचना : हमारा दोस्त गैंडा जिसे हाल ही में हल्दीबाड़ी एनिमल कॉरिडोर में एक ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी थी, वो अब ठीक है। मैं उसका वो ड्रोन वीडियो शेयर कर रहा हूं जो आज सुबह ही लिया गया है। साथी लोगों से जानवरों के प्रति दयालू बनने की अपील करता हूं। कॉरिडार पर चलते हुए सावधानी बरते, धीमे चले, क्योंकि यहां जानवरों का आना-जान लगा रहता है।
An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022
Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh