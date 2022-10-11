Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जिस गैंडे को ट्रक से टक्कर लगी थी वो ठीक है, मुख्यमंत्री हेमंता बिस्व सरमा ने शेयर किया वीडियो

हमें फॉलो करें rhino
मंगलवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2022 (13:39 IST)
असम के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने रविवार को असम के हल्दीबाड़ी एनिमल कॉरिडोर का एक वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें सड़क पार करने की कोशिश कर रहा एक गैंडा (Rhino hit by truck) को ट्रक चालक टक्‍कर मार देता है। इस हादसे में गैंडा गिर जाता है और फिर लंगड़ाते संभलते हुए जंगल में भाग जाता है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने इस क्लिप को शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि जानवर से जो ट्रक टकराया है, उसे इंटरसेप्ट कर जुर्माना लगाया गया। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि सरकार 32 किलोमीटर के एक विशेष एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर पर काम कर रही है, जो इसी तरह की दुर्घटनाओं को कम कर देगी। अब सीएम हेमंत बिस्‍वा सरमा ने उसी गैंडे का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है और बताया है कि जिस गैंडे को टक्‍कर मार दी गई थी वो अब ठीक है।
उन्‍होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, एक जरूरी सूचना : हमारा दोस्‍त गैंडा जिसे हाल ही में हल्दीबाड़ी एनिमल कॉरिडोर में एक ट्रक ने टक्‍कर मार दी थी, वो अब ठीक है। मैं उसका वो ड्रोन वीडियो शेयर कर रहा हूं जो आज सुबह ही लिया गया है। साथी लोगों से जानवरों के प्रति दयालू बनने की अपील करता हूं। कॉरिडार पर चलते हुए सावधानी बरते, धीमे चले, क्‍योंकि यहां जानवरों का आना-जान लगा रहता है।
Edited: By Navin Rangiyal

