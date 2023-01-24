UGC-NET परीक्षा रद्द, 18 जून को देशभर में आयोजित हुआ था एक्जाम, CBI करेगी गड़बड़ी की जांच

Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 19, 2024
Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled on the basis of inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry…
शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा कि यूजीसी-नेट की परीक्षा फिर से आयोजित की जाएगी, परीक्षा की शुचिता से समझौता होने का मामला सीबीआई को सौंपा जाएगा।
मोदी सरकार युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है.
कल देश के विभिन्न शहरों में UGC-NET की परीक्षा कराई गई. आज पेपर लीक के शक में परीक्षा रद्द कर दी गई.
पहले NEET का पेपर लीक हुआ और अब UGC-NET का.
मोदी सरकार- 'पेपर लीक सरकार' बन गई है. pic.twitter.com/JZyESdOpMm