UGC-NET परीक्षा रद्द, 18 जून को देशभर में आयोजित हुआ था एक्जाम, CBI करेगी गड़बड़ी की जांच

UGC-NET परीक्षा रद्द, 18 जून को देशभर में आयोजित हुआ था एक्जाम, CBI करेगी गड़बड़ी की जांच

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 19 जून 2024 (22:29 IST)
UGC-NET exam cancelled : नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने UGC-NET  परीक्षा को रद्द करने की घोषणा की है। गड़बड़ी के संकेत मिलने के बाद परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया गया है। 18 जून को यह परीक्षा देशभर में आयोजित की गई थी। इसमें कई सेंटर्स पर गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगे थे। शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने यह फैसला लिया है।
ALSO READ: 15 राज्यों में 45 परीक्षाओं के पेपर हुए लीक, 1.4 करोड़ छात्रों के भविष्‍य से खिलवाड़, क्‍यों सड़ांध मार रहा हमारा सिस्‍टम?
राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने परीक्षा की विश्वसनीयता से समझौता किए जाने का प्रथम दृष्टया संकेत मिलने के बाद यूजीसी-नेट परीक्षा रद्द करने की घोषणा की नीट पेपर लीक मामले में केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने बिहार पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध इकाई से रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा कि यूजीसी-नेट की परीक्षा फिर से आयोजित की जाएगी, परीक्षा की शुचिता से समझौता होने का मामला सीबीआई को सौंपा जाएगा।


