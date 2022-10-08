उत्तर मध्य रेलवे के दनकौर और वैर स्टेशनों के बीच सी8 कोच के ट्रैक्शन मोटर में बेयरिंग डिफेक्ट के कारण वाराणसी वंदे भारत ब्रेक फेल हो गया। चलती ट्रेन का ब्रेक जाम होने व पोर्टर की सूझबूझ से हादसा टल सका। ब्रेक को ईसीआर टीम की मदद से ठीक किया गया। हालांकि इससे पहले ही यात्रियों को अन्य ट्रेन में शिफ्ट कर गंतव्य की ओर रवाना किया गया।
Varanasi Vande Bharat rake has suffered a failure due to a bearing defect in the Traction Motor of C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway. The bearing jam was rectified with the assistance of NCR team: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/STOUgAYbET— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022