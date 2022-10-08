Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

वंदे भारत ट्रेन में 3 दिन में 3 बड़े हादसे, जाम हुए ब्रेक, यात्रियों को दूसरी ट्रेन में किया शिफ्‍ट

शनिवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2022 (15:58 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत की सबसे तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन मानी जाने वाली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पिछले 3 दिन में तीसरी बार हादसे का शिकार हुई है। पहले वंदे भारत ट्रेन भैंसों के झुंड से टकराई, फिर गाय से और अब इस ट्रेन के ब्रेक जाम हो गए।
 
गुरुवार को गांधीनगर से मुंबई जा रही यह ट्रेन भैंसों के झुंड से टकराई थी और उसके इंजन का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ था। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को यह ट्रेन गाय से टकरा गई। आज दिल्ली से बनारस जा रही वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस के ब्रेक जाम हो गए।
 
उत्तर मध्य रेलवे के दनकौर और वैर स्टेशनों के बीच सी8 कोच के ट्रैक्शन मोटर में बेयरिंग डिफेक्ट के कारण वाराणसी वंदे भारत ब्रेक फेल हो गया। चलती ट्रेन का ब्रेक जाम होने व पोर्टर की सूझबूझ से हादसा टल सका। ब्रेक को ईसीआर टीम की मदद से ठीक किया गया। हालांकि इससे पहले ही यात्रियों को अन्य ट्रेन में शिफ्ट कर गंतव्य की ओर रवाना किया गया।

