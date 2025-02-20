Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






विजेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए BJP के उम्मीदवार

रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। पार्टी नेताओं ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें विजेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए BJP के उम्मीदवार

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025 (11:00 IST)
vijender gupta: रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता (Vijender Gupta) को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। पार्टी नेताओं ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।ALSO READ: शपथ लेने से पहले रेखा गुप्ता का वादा, 8 मार्च को महिलाओं के खाते में आएंगे 2500

गुप्ता ने पार्टी द्वारा उन्हें विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पक्ष के लिए नामित किए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि मैं सबसे पहले उन कैग (CAG) (भारत के नियंत्रक एवं महालेखापरीक्षक) रिपोर्ट को सदन में पेश करूंगा जिन्हें पिछली 'आप' (आम आदमी पार्टी) सरकार ने लंबित रखा था।ALSO READ: रेखा गुप्ता आज संभालेंगी दिल्ली की कमान, कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे 6 MLA, क्यों खास है यह चेहरे?
 
गुप्ता ने कैग रिपोर्ट को लेकर अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया था : रोहिणी से तीसरी बार विधायक चुने गए गुप्ता ने अन्य भाजपा विधायकों के साथ मिलकर अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया था और आरोप लगाया था कि पूर्ववर्ती 'आप' सरकार अपने प्रदर्शन पर कैग की 14 रिपोर्ट को विधानसभा में पेश किए जाने से रोक रही है।
नवगठित 8वीं दिल्ली विधानसभा में भाजपा के 48 विधायक हैं जबकि विपक्षी 'आप' के 22 विधायक हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव सदन के सदस्यों द्वारा किया जाता है।(भाषा)ALSO READ: रेखा गुप्ता आज संभालेंगी दिल्ली की कमान, कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे 6 MLA, क्यों खास है यह चेहरे?
 
Edited by: Ravindra Gupta

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

दुग्ध ब्रांड सांची की नए सिरे से होगी ब्रांडिग, GIS के दौरान अमित शाह के सामने राष्ट्रीय डेयरी विकास बोर्ड से होगा समझौता

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो