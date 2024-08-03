Select Your Language

वायनाड के जंगल में फंसा था आदिवासी परिवार, वन अधिकारी ने इस तरह बचाई जान

हमें फॉलो करें wayanad rescue

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024 (15:22 IST)
Wayanad landslide : वायनाड में हुए विनाशकारी भूस्खलन के बीच, एक जंगल में फंसे 4 बच्चों सहित एक आदिवासी परिवार को वन अधिकारियों ने दिलेरी दिखाते हुए सुरक्षित निकाल लिया। वायनाड के पनिया समुदाय से ताल्लुक रखने वाला यह परिवार पहाड़ी पर स्थित एक गुफा में फंस गया था, जिससे लगी एक गहरी खाई थी। ALSO READ: वायनाड में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का 5वां दिन, मलबे में जिंदगी तलाशने जुटे 1,300 से अधिक बचावकर्मी
 
कलपेट्टा रेंज के वन अधिकारी के. हशीस के नेतृत्व में चार सदस्यीय दल गुरुवार को एक आदिवासी परिवार को बचाने के लिए जंगल के भीतर खतरनाक रास्तों पर निकल पड़ा। वन अधिकारियों के दल को गुफा तक पहुंचने में साढ़े चार घंटे से अधिक समय लग गया।
 
शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर, एक अधिकारी द्वारा एक बच्चे को गोद में उठाए जाने का दृश्य वायरल हो गया। केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने सोशल मीडिया पर, वन अधिकारियों के साहसिक प्रयास की सराहना की।
 
हशीस ने बताया कि उन्हें गुरुवार को एक महिला और चार साल का बच्चा वन क्षेत्र के निकट मिला। उनसे पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि तीन और बच्चे और उनका पिता एक गुफा में फंसे हुए हैं और उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। ALSO READ: Wayanad landslide: खंडहर हुआ मनमोहक हरियाली में बना स्कूल, शोक में डूबे शिक्षक
 
हशीस ने बताया कि परिवार जनजातीय समुदाय के एक विशेष वर्ग से ताल्लुक रखता है, जो आमतौर पर बाहरी लोगों से घुलना-मिलना पसंद नहीं करता। वे आम तौर पर वनोंत्पादों पर निर्भर रहते हैं और उन चीजों को स्थानीय बाजार में बेचकर चावल खरीदते हैं। लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि भूस्खलन और भारी बारिश के कारण उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं बचा था।
 
वन रेंज अधिकारी ने आदिवासी परिवार को बचाने के लिए चलाये गए खतरों से भरे बचाव अभियान का विवरण साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें भारी बारिश के बीच, फिसलन भरी और खड़ी चट्टानों पर चढ़ाई करनी पड़ी।
 
हशीस ने कहा कि बच्चे काफी सहमे और थके हुए थे, हम जो कुछ भी साथ ले गए थे उन्हें खाने के लिए दिया। काफी समझाने-बुझाने के बाद उनके पिता हमारे साथ आने के लिए राजी हो गए। हमने बच्चों को अपने शरीर से बांध लिया और नीचे उतरना शुरू कर दिया।
 
उन्हें अट्टमाला कार्यालय लाया गया, जहां बच्चों को खाना खिलाया गया और कपड़े तथा जूते दिए गए। फिलहाल उन्हें वहां रखा गया है। बच्चे अब सुरक्षित हैं।
 
हशीस के साथ, खंड वन अधिकारी बी.एस जयचंद्रन, बीट वन अधिकारी के अनिल कुमार और त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया दल ​​के सदस्य अनूप थॉमस ने आदिवासी परिवार को बचाने के लिए सात किलोमीटर से अधिक की दूरी तय की।

Paris Olympics 2024 : दीपिका कुमारी क्वार्टर फाइनल में, भजन कौर बाहर

