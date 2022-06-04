बॉडी स्प्रे के एड पर रोक, I&B मंत्रालय ने ट्विटर-यूट्यूब से भी सारे क्लिप हटाने के दिए आदेश

एड में पुरुषों के समूह एक साथ एक महिला को कमरे में और ग्रोसरी स्टोर में दिखाया गया है। पुरुषों का समूह महिला पर 'शॉट' लेने की बात करता है। इस वाक्य को कई दर्शकों द्वारा आपत्तिजनक समझा जा सकता है। यूजर्स ने इन दोनों विज्ञापनों की आलोचना की गई है। कुछ लोगों ने भारतीय विज्ञापन मानक परिषद को टैग करते हुए इन विज्ञापनों की जांच करने की अपील की है।
An inappropriate & derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media.— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 4, 2022
I & B Ministry has asked Twitter & YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this ad.
The TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on directions of the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/u3bE03X1xH