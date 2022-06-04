Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बॉडी स्प्रे के एड पर रोक, I&B मंत्रालय ने ट्विटर-यूट्यूब से भी सारे क्लिप हटाने के दिए आदेश

शनिवार, 4 जून 2022 (18:12 IST)
नई दिल्ली। बॉडी स्प्रे कंपनी को अपने दो विज्ञापनों के कारण सोशल मीडिया पर तीखी आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इन विज्ञापनों पर आरोप है कि ये सोशल मीडिया पर रेप कल्चर को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं। इन विज्ञापनों पर संज्ञान लेते हुए भारत सरकार के सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने इन्हें हटाने के आदेश दिए हैं। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि इन सभी विज्ञापनों की निर्धारित कोड के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इनके क्लिप्स को ट्‍विटर-यूट्‍यूब से हटाने को तुरंत हटाने को कहा है। 
 
एड के खिलाफ ट्वीट करने वालों का कहना है कि कुछ महिलाओं को डर है कि उन पर अश्लील टिप्पणी करने वाले पुरुषों द्वारा उनका यौन उत्पीड़न हो सकता है।

इस पर दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने कहा कि इस तरह के बॉडी स्प्रे के विज्ञापन देश में बलात्कार की मानसिकता को बढ़ावा देते है। हमने दिल्ली पुलिस को इस संबंध में नोटिस जारी करते हुए कंपनी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की है। इस विज्ञापन को तत्काल सभी प्लेटफॉर्म्स से हटा देना चाहिए।
एड में पुरुषों के समूह एक साथ एक महिला को कमरे में और ग्रोसरी स्टोर में दिखाया गया है। पुरुषों का समूह महिला पर 'शॉट' लेने की बात करता है। इस वाक्य को कई दर्शकों द्वारा आपत्तिजनक समझा जा सकता है। यूजर्स ने इन दोनों विज्ञापनों की आलोचना की गई है। कुछ लोगों ने भारतीय विज्ञापन मानक परिषद को टैग करते हुए इन विज्ञापनों की जांच करने की अपील की है। 
 
भारत सरकार के सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने एड के साथ-साथ ऐसे सभी बॉडी स्प्रे विज्ञापनों को निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं, जो रेप कल्चर को बढ़ावा देते हैं या महिलाओं के सम्मान को ठेस पहुंचाते हैं।

