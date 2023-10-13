Select Your Language

इंडिया गठबंधन फेसबुक और गूगल से क्यों हुआ नाराज, 2024 के लिए चेताया

, शुक्रवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:12 IST)
विपक्षी दलों के गठबंधन 'इंडिया' सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म व्हॉट्सऐप, फेसबुक और गूगल पर सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने का आरोप लगाते हुए मेटा के सीईओ मार्क ज़ुकरबर्ग और गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचई को चिट्टी लिख कर कहा है कि फेसबुक और गूगल जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म 2024 के चुनाव में निष्पक्षता बरकरार बनाए रखें।
 
दोनों डिजिटल प्लेट्फॉर्म्स को लिखी गई 'इंडिया' गठबंधन की चिट्ठी में 'वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट' की उस रिपोर्ट का हवाला दिया गया है जिसमें फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सऐप और यूट्यूब पर बीजेपी और नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार का पक्ष लेने की बात कही गई है।
 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने इस चिट्ठी को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) पर जारी करते हुए कहा है कि 'वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट' की रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए फेसबुक और गूगल को चिट्ठी लिखी गई है।
 
उन्होंने लिखा है कि वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट की इस रिपोर्ट में इन फ्लेटफॉर्मों पर भारत में समाज की एकता को चोट पहुंचाने और सांप्रदायिक नफरत फैलाने की बात की गई है। इस पत्र में राहुल गांधी, उद्धव ठाकरे, हेमंत सोरेन, अखिलेश यादव, सीताराम येचुरी, उमर अब्दुल्ला, डी राजा सहित कई राजनीतिक दलों के लोगों के हस्ताक्षर हैं। 
