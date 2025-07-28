Sawan posters

खून-पानी एक साथ नहीं तो एशिया कप में पाकिस्तान से मैच क्यों, मोदी सरकार पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 28 जुलाई 2025 (22:14 IST)
Parliament Session : लोकसभा में ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर चर्चा के दौरान AIMIM नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी कहा कि सरकार कहती है कि खून और पानी एक साथ नहीं बह सकती है। आतंकवाद और बातचीत नहीं हो सकती तो मेरा सवाल केंद्र सरकार से है कि फिर जिन इंसानों को बैसरन घाटी में मारा गया था, क्या आपका जमीर इजाज़त देता है कि आप पाकिस्तान के साथ क्रिकेट मैच खेलेंगे। हम पानी नहीं दे रहे हैं तो क्रिकेट कैसे खेल सकते हैं? मैं तो वह मैच नहीं देख सकता। 
क्या इस हूकुमत में इतनी हिम्मत है कि उन 26 मरने वालों को फोन करके कहे कि देखो हमने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का बदला ले लिया है, अब तुम पाकिस्तान का मैच देखो। ये दुख की बात है।
उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय सेना ने बहावलपुर में हमला कर दहशतर्गी के दिल पर हमला किया। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में मिली जीत के बाद देश के लोगों में जुनून पैदा हो गया था। लेकिन अफ़सोस है कि सरकार ने इसका फायदा नहीं उठाया। 
उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान की फौज और ISI का मकसद है कि भारत को कमजोर किया जाए। अगर हमको इन ताकतों को कमजोर करना है तो देश में इत्तेहाद को बरकार रखना पड़ेगा। अगर हम बुलडोज़र के जरिए या जबरन या मज़हब के ज़रिए किसी को निशाना बनाएंगे तो हम उन पड़ोसी मुल्क के दहशतगर्द कहीं कामयाब न हो जाए।

