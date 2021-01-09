सभी महिला कॉकपिट चालक दल सैन फ्रांसिस्को-बेंगलुरु के बीच पहली उद्घाटन उड़ान को संचालित करेगा

पुरी ने कहा कि एयर इंडिया की महिला शक्ति दुनियाभर में परचम लहरा रही है। उद्घाटन विमान एएल176 अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को से शनिवार को स्थानीय समयानुसार रात 8.30 बजे उड़ान भरेगा और सोमवार तड़के 3.45 बजे (स्थानीय समयानुसार) कैंपेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उतरेगा। (भाषा)
Air India’s woman power flies high around the world.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 9, 2021
All women cockpit crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru & San Francisco.@airindiain @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/HKT6IYo2Dw