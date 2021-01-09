Select Your Language

सभी महिला कॉकपिट चालक दल सैन फ्रांसिस्को-बेंगलुरु के बीच पहली उद्घाटन उड़ान को संचालित करेगा

शनिवार, 9 जनवरी 2021 (15:43 IST)
नई दिल्ली। केवल महिलाओं पर आधारित एक कॉकपिट चालक दल शनिवार को सैन फ्रांसिस्को-बेंगलुरु के बीच पहली उद्घाटन उड़ान का संचालन करेगा। नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने यह जानकारी दी।एयरलाइन के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि एयर इंडिया का विमान बेंगलुरु पहुंचने के लिए उत्तर ध्रुव के ऊपर से होता हुआ अटलांटिक मार्ग पकड़ेगा।
ALSO READ: जल्द शुरू हो सकती हैं 13 देशों के लिए उड़ान, भारत कर रहा है बातचीत : हरदीपसिंह पुरी
पुरी ने ट्वीट किया कि कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल, कैप्टन पी. थानमाई, कैप्टन आकांक्षा सोनावरे और कैप्टन शिवानी मन्हास का केवल महिला पर आधारित कॉकपिट चालक दल बेंगलुरु और सैन फ्रांसिस्को के बीच ऐतिहासिक उद्घाटन उड़ान का संचालन करगा। सैन फ्रांसिस्को और बेंगलुरु के बीच हवाई दूरी दुनिया में सबसे अधिक है।
 
पुरी ने कहा कि एयर इंडिया की महिला शक्ति दुनियाभर में परचम लहरा रही है। उद्घाटन विमान एएल176 अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को से शनिवार को स्थानीय समयानुसार रात 8.30 बजे उड़ान भरेगा और सोमवार तड़के 3.45 बजे (स्थानीय समयानुसार) कैंपेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उतरेगा। (भाषा)

