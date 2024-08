कुश्ती में आखिरकार खुशखबरी, यह भारतीय पुरुष पहलवान 10-0 से जीता

Men's Freestyle 57 Kg Round of 16



Aman Sehrawat defeats North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov 10-0 by technical superiority at the #Paris2024Olympics. Don't forget to tune in as Aman plays his QF later today from 4pm onwards.



Well done, Aman



Keep chanting #Cheer4Bharat, let's… pic.twitter.com/UNwiY83Bqy