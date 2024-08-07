Select Your Language

केन्या की खिलाड़ी को अयोग्य होने के बाद भी मिला था Silver Medal, फिर विनेश को क्यों नहीं मिला मौका?

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 7 अगस्त 2024 (18:37 IST)
Faith Kipyegon silver medal was reinstated After Appeal : पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट के 50 किलो कुश्ती इवेंट के फाइनल से पहले 100 ग्राम वजन अधिक पाए जाने के बाद पूरा भारत इस वक्त सदमे में है। इस ओलंपिक में विनेश ने आते से ही तहलका मचा दिया था। भारत को विश्वास था कि वे स्वदेश स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर ही लौटेंगी, लेकिन फाइनल के पहले ऐसा कुछ होगा सोच के परे था। इसके बाद किसी ने इसे साजिश बताया तो किसी ने इसे कोच और सपोर्ट स्टाफ की गलती।

एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बताया गया कि मंगलवार की रात को विनेश का वजन 2 किलो ज्यादा था लेकिन विनेश के कोच और सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ ने बुधवार को USA की सारा हिल्डेब्रांट के खिलाफ उनके गोल्ड मैडल मैच से पहले 50 किलोग्राम के भीतर लाने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन कुछ भी पर्याप्त नहीं था। अब ऐसे में सबका मानना है कि विनेश को रजक पदक मिलना चाहिए जिसकी जिसकी वे हकदार हैं और ऐसा क्या किया जा सकता है कि यह मुमकिन हो सके, क्या सरकार इसमें हस्तक्षेप कर कुछ कर सकती है?

आपको जानकर आश्चर्य होगा कि ऐसा ही मामला पेरिस ओलंपिक में देखा जा चूका है। केन्या की फेथ किपयेगॉन (Faith Kipyegon) सोमवार को सबसे चर्चित नाम था, जब उन्हें 5,000 मीटर में इथियोपियाई (Ethiopian) प्रतिद्वंद्वी गुडाफ़ त्सेगे (Gudaf Tsegay) को कथित रूप से रोकने के लिए अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया था और उनका रजत पदक उनसे छीन लिया गया।

सौभाग्य से, बाद में एथलेटिक्स केन्या के अधिकारियों की एक सफल अपील के बाद इस निर्णय को पलट दिया गया। दो लैप बाकी रहने के बाद, यह दोनों पोजीशन के लिए लड़ रही थी, तभी ऐसा लगा कि केन्याई स्टार ने Gudaf Tsegay की बाजू पड़की और त्सेगे ने किपयेगॉन को धक्का देने की कोशिश करते हुए जवाब दिया।

इथियोपियाई खिलाड़ी नौवें स्थान पर रहीं जबकि उसकी प्रतिद्वंद्वी फेथ किपयेगॉन ने दूसरे स्थान पर रहकर लाइन क्रॉस की थी, लेकिन फिर बाद में उससे रजत पदक छीन लिया गया। एक अपील के बाद, उसने सफलतापूर्वक उपविजेता स्थान हासिल कर लिया और उन्हें सिल्वर मेडल दिया गया। 


ALSO READ: बाल काटे, खून तक निकाला गया लेकिन एक रात में 50 किलोग्राम तक नहीं पहुंच सका विनेश फोगाट का वजन
 
एथलेटिक्स केन्या ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट के माध्यम से कहा "फेथ किपयेगोन को बधाई, उनका रजत पदक बहाल कर दिया गया है। मिल्का केमोस, बर्नार्ड ओउमा और टीम मैनेजर पीटर एंग्वेनी के नेतृत्व में केन्या की टीम के अधिकारियों ने सफलतापूर्वक अपील की और उनका केस जीत लिया,'' 
 
 
ट्विटर पर इसी घटना का उदाहरण देते हुए कुछ लोगों ने सवाल पूछे कि जैसा केन्या की खिलाड़ी के साथ हुआ क्या वैसा विनेश के साथ नहीं सकता? 
 
 
एक यूजर ने लिखा "केन्या की खिलाड़ी Faith Kipyegon को भी डिस्क्वालिफाई कर दिया गया था। उनके देश ने डटकर विरोध किया, फैसले के खिलाफ अपील की और Faith Kipyegon ने मेडल जीता।"

 
तो वहीँ एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा "विनेश फोगाट और फेथ किपयेगॉन के डीक्यू के बीच कोई संबंध नहीं है। केन्याई एथलीट को रुकावट के आरोप में अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया था, जिसे बाद में वापस ले लिया गया जब उसने साबित कर दिया कि यह जानबूझकर नहीं किया गया था विनेश के फैसले को पलटना क्रिकेट में टॉस को पलटने के बराबर होता।"

ALSO READ: विनेश ही नहीं यह पहलवान भी हो चुकी है ज्यादा वजन के कारण बाहर, जानिए नियम

