IND vs SL : भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने अंशुमन गायकवाड़ की याद में काली पट्टी बांधी

Anshuman Gaekwad passed away last night



He played 40 Tests, 1985 Runs (half of them against the mighty West Indies) & 15 ODIs (Part of India's First ODI ever)



- In most of the Tests he was Sunil Gavaskar's opening partner

- His father Datta Gaekwad also played for India

