89 मीटर पर भी गोल्ड नहीं जीत पाए नीरज, करना पड़ा सिल्वर से संतोष

नीरज को रजत, पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम ने ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड के साथ स्वर्ण जीता

, शुक्रवार, 9 अगस्त 2024 (01:39 IST)
भारत की स्वर्ण पदक की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद गत चैम्पियन नीरज चोपड़ा ने पेरिस ओलंपिक की भालाफेंक स्पर्धा में 89 . 45 के सत्र के अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन के साथ रजत पदक जीता जबकि पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम ने ओलंपिक में नये रिकॉर्ड के साथ स्वर्ण अपने नाम किया।

26 वर्ष के नीरज का दूसरा थ्रो ही उनका एकमात्र वैध थ्रो रहा जिसमें उन्होंने 89 . 45 मीटर फेंका। इसके अलावा उनके पांचों प्रयास फाउल रहे । उन्होंने तोक्यो में 87 . 58 मीटर के थ्रो के साथ पीला तमगा जीता था।
वहीं नदीम ने नया ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए दूसरा थ्रो ही 92 . 97 मीटर का लगाया। उन्होंने छठा और आखिरी थ्रो 91 . 79 मीटर का लगाया ।पाकिस्तान का 1992 बार्सीलोना ओलंपिक के बाद यह पहला ओलंपिक पदक है। इससे पहले दस मुकाबलों में नीरज ने हमेशा नदीम को हराया था।

पिछला ओलंपिक रिकॉर्ड नॉर्वे के आंद्रियास टी के नाम था जिन्होंने 2008 में बीजिंग खेलों में 90 . 57 मीटर का थ्रो फेंका था ।ग्रेनाडा के एंडरसन पीटर्स तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।  (भाषा )

