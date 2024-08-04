Select Your Language

हॉकी टीम की दीवार बने श्रीजेश, पदक से बस एक 1 कदम दूर, 42 मिनट तक 10 खिलाड़ियों संग खेला भारत

हॉकी टीम की दीवार बने श्रीजेश, पदक से बस एक 1 कदम दूर, 42 मिनट तक 10 खिलाड़ियों संग खेला भारत

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 4 अगस्त 2024 (18:08 IST)
(Credit : Hockey India/X)

Paris Olympics 2024 PR Srijesh The Wall : पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में ग्रेट ब्रिटेन के खिलाफ हॉकी मैच के क्वार्टर फाइनल के दौरान पीआर श्रीजेश भारत के हीरो साबित हुए। अपना आखिरी टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे पी आर श्रीजेश (PR Sreejesh) एक बार फिर भारतीय हॉकी की दीवार साबित हुए और 42 मिनट तक दस खिलाड़ियों के साथ खेलने के बावजूद भारत ने ब्रिटेन को पेनल्टी शूटआउट (Penalty Shootout) में 4-2 से हराकर पेरिस ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया।
 
तारीफ करनी होगी भारतीय डिफेंस की जिसने 36 वर्ष के श्रीजेश की अगुवाई में ब्रिटेन के हर हमले का बचाव करते हुए उसे बढत नहीं बनाने दी। ब्रिटेन ने 28 बार भारतीय गोल पर हमला बोला और महज एक कामयाबी मिली। निर्धारित समय तक स्कोर 1-1 से बराबर रहने पर मुकाबला शूटआउट में गया।

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics : चक दे इंडिया! भारत ग्रेट ब्रिटेन को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा, पीआर श्रीजेश शूटआउट में बने टीम की दीवार

शूटआउट में भारत के लिए कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह , सुखजीत सिंह, ललित उपाध्याय और राजकुमार पाल ने गोल दागे जबकि इंग्लैंड के जेम्स अलबेरी और जाक वालांस ही गोल कर सके। कोनोर विलियमसन का निशाना चूका और फिलिप रोपर का शॉट श्रीजेश ने बचाया।
 
webdunia
(Credit : Hockey India/X)



ALSO READ: सरासर बेईमानी, पेरिस ओलंपिक में निशांत देव के साथ चीटिंग? विजेंदर सिंह रणदीप हुड्डा ने उठाए सवाल
 
 ब्रिटेन के खिलाफ पेरिस ओलंपिक क्वार्टर फाइनल खेलने से पहले भारत के अनुभवी गोलकीपर पी आर श्रीजेश (PR Sreejesh) को ये ख्याल आया था कि यह उनका आखिरी मैच होगा या आगे दो और मैच खेलने का मौका मिलेगा।
 
श्रीजेश के बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने ब्रिटेन को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 4-2 से हराकर अंतिम चार में जगह बनाई।
 
ब्रिटेन के कई गोल बचाने वाले श्रीजेश ने जीत के बाद कहा ,‘‘ एक गोलकीपर का यह रोज का काम है। कई बार अलग हालात होते हैं लेकिन आज हमारा दिन था। शूटआउट में भी हमारे सभी निशाने सटीक लगे। हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने गोल किये और मेरा आत्मविश्वास बढा।’’

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 : सेमीफाइनल में हारे लक्ष्य, कांस्य पदक के मुकाबले में खेलेंगे
 
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ जब मैं मैदान पर आया तो मेरे सामने दो ही विकल्प थे। यह मेरा आखिरी मैच होता या मुझे दो मैच और खेलने का मौका मिलता। आखिरकार अब मुझे दो मैच और मिलेंगे।’’
 
उनहोंने कहा ,‘ सेमीफाइनल में सामने कोई भी हो, हम अपना स्वाभाविक खेल दिखाएंगे। यह महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि हम आज एक खिलाड़ी के बिना खेले थे।’’


PR Sreejesh saving goals like. #Hockey pic.twitter.com/7dENaZZAoV

 

— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 4, 2024

