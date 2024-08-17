Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

विनेश फोगाट दिल्ली पहुंचीं, स्वागत के दौरान हुई इमोशनल, ढोल नगाड़े के साथ हुआ जोरदार स्वागत

हमें फॉलो करें विनेश फोगाट दिल्ली पहुंचीं, स्वागत के दौरान हुई इमोशनल, ढोल नगाड़े के साथ हुआ जोरदार स्वागत

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024 (11:22 IST)
Vinesh Phogat Grand Welcome : विनेश फोगट पेरिस से भारत लौट कर आ गई हैं जहाँ उनका दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वागत किया गया। सुबह 10:30 बजे वे दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पहुंची थी। स्वागत के दौरान वे भावुक हो गई और फूट फूटकर रोईं। उनके साथ बजरंग सिंह पुनिया और साक्षी मालिक भी थे।


पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट को 50 किलो कुश्ती इवेंट के फाइनल से पहले 100 ग्राम वजन अधिक पाए जाने के बाद उन्हें अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया था जिसके बाद उन्होंने CAS में उन्हें रजक पदक देने की अपील भी की थी लेकिन वो ख़ारिज कर दी गई थी। वे अब एयरपोर्ट से अपने पैतृक गाँव बलाली जाएंगी।   

विनेश के वापस आने से पहले उनके भाई हरिंदर सिंह ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा था कि, "कुश्ती और इस खेल को पसंद करने वाले सभी लोग एयरपोर्ट पर विनेश का स्वागत करने आ पहुंचे हैं. हर क्षेत्र से लोग विनेश का जोरदार स्वागत करने के लिए आ रहे हैं. गांव में विनेश के भव्य स्वागत की तैयारी चल रही है."


उनका स्वागत कुछ इस तरह किया गया जैसे वे अपने देश के लिए गोल्ड लेकर लौंटी हों। जब उन्हें अयोग्य घोषित किया गया था और उनकी तबियत भी ख़राब हो गई थी, तब पूरा भारत उनके साथ खड़ा था और आज भी जैसा उनका स्वागत किया गया, लोगों ने दर्शा दिया कि वे ही उनका सोना हैं।  

16 अगस्त को X पर लम्बा नोट लिख उन्होंने अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की थी, जिसमे उन्होज्ने सभी को धन्यवाद दिया था। इसमें उन्होंने अपने परिवार के साथ ही कोच और दोस्तों का जिक्र भी किया।




हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

3 महीने खुद को गोलकीपर से ऐसे कोच की भूमिका में ढालेंगे PR श्रीजेश

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos