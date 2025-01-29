सभी पूज्य संतों, श्रद्धालुओं, प्रदेश एवं देश वासियों से मेरी अपील है कि अफवाह पर कोई ध्यान न दें, संयम से काम लें, प्रशासन आप सभी की सेवा के लिए तत्परता से कार्य कर रहा है... pic.twitter.com/r3qAkveJoz— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeals to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose, follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He has also asked to not pay attention to any rumours: CMO pic.twitter.com/JEkWUtmNhv— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
PM Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath second time in an hour. He is continuously monitoring the situation at Mahakumbh. https://t.co/ZQ5Zo3srna— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri says, "We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not… pic.twitter.com/3HHkYjG11G— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
#WATCH | #Mahakumbh | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the reports of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana says, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment.… pic.twitter.com/SgLRVXMlgf— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025