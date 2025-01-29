Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






महाकुंभ में भगदड़ पर क्या बोले CM योगी, कुछ ही देर में शुरू हो सकता है अमृत स्नान

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें prayagraj mahakumbh stampede

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 29 जनवरी 2025 (11:20 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में आज मौनी अमावस्या के मौके पर संगम तट के पास भगदड़ मच गई। हादसे में कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगा अमृत स्नान। पल पल की जानकारी... 


11:21 AM, 29th Jan
प्रयागराज में मौनी अमावस्या पर संगम स्नान के लिए पहुंचे श्रृद्धालुओं की भगदड़ के बाद गाजीपुर स्टेशन से वाराणसी, प्रयागराज को जाने वाली सभी ट्रेनों और वाराणसी के तरफ जाने वाले निजी गाड़ियां, बसों और रोडवेजों को रोक दिया गया है। प्रयागराज में भीड़ का दबाव देखते हुए सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से गाजीपुर जिला प्रशासन ने यह निर्णय लिया है।

10:24 AM, 29th Jan
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि महाकुंभ में श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ है। प्रयागराज में आज लगभग 8-10 करोड़ श्रद्धालु मौजूद हैं। कल लगभग 5.5 करोड़ श्रद्धालुओं ने महाकुंभ का स्नान किया था। श्रद्धालुओं के संगम नोज पर जाने से भारी दबाव बना हुआ है। रात 1-2 बजे के बीच अखाड़ा मार्ग पर बैरिकेड्स को फांद कर आने में कुछ श्रद्धालु गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। उन्हें तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। कुछ श्रद्धालु गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। प्रशासन स्थानीय स्तर पर श्रद्धालुओं को सकुशल स्नान कराने के लिए लगातार लगा हुआ है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी प्रात: से लगभग 4 बार श्रद्धालुओं के बारे में जानकारी ले चुके हैं। भाजपा अध्यक्ष जे.पी. नड्डा और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह भी प्रात: से ही श्रद्धालुओं के बारे में लगातार जानकारी ले रहे हैं। प्रयागराज में हालात वर्तमान में नियंत्रण में हैं लेकिन भीड़ का दबाव बहुत बना हुआ है। संतों के साथ भी मेरी बात हुई है, उन्होंने बड़ी विनम्रता से कहा है कि पहले श्रद्धालु स्नान करके निकल जाएंगे उसके बाद ही हम स्नान के लिए संगम की तरफ करेंगे। सभी अखाड़े इसके लिए सहमत हैं। लोगों से अपील है कि अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें। संयम से काम लें।
 
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि ये आयोजन लोगों का है। प्रशासन उनकी सेवा के लिए लगा है। सरकार मजबूती के साथ हर प्रकार का सहयोग करने के लिए तत्पर है... आवश्यक नहीं है कि संगम नोज की तरफ ही आएं। 15-20 किलोमीटर के दायरे में अस्थायी घाट बनाए गए हैं, आप जहां पर हैं वहीं पर स्नान करें।

09:49 AM, 29th Jan
-अखाड़ा परिषद के संतों से सीएम योगी ने की बात, कुछ ही देर में शुरू हो सकता है अमृत स्नान। 
-संगम में अखाड़ों के लिए खाली कराया जा रहा है मार्ग।  

09:20 AM, 29th Jan
-महाकुंभ क्षेत्र में हालात सामान्य, अखाड़ा परिषद ने बदला स्नान रद्द करने का फैसला, कुछ ही देर में शुरू हो सकता है अमृत स्नान। 
-पीएम मोदी ने तीसरी बार की मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से बात। 
-महाकुंभ में भगदड़ पर सीएम हाउस में डीजीपी और एडीजी की बैठक। 
-DDU जंक्शन पर कुंभ स्पेशल ट्रेन रोकी। 

08:48 AM, 29th Jan
अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष रविंद्र पुरी ने कहा कि अमृत स्नान पर प्रशासन से बातचीत जारी है। देर से ही सही सभी 13 अखाड़े अमृत स्नान के लिए जा सकते हैं। 

08:07 AM, 29th Jan
भगदड़ के बाद मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की लोगों से अपील, जिस घाट पर हैं वहीं स्नान करें। संगम नोज पर जाने से बचें। प्रशासन के निर्देशों का पालन करें। महाकुंभ में हालात काबू में है। अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें। 

07:44 AM, 29th Jan
पीएम मोदी ने एक घंटे में 2 बार उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से बात की। 
 

07:17 AM, 29th Jan
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने महाकुंभ मेले की स्थिति के बारे में उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से बात की, घटनाक्रम की समीक्षा की और तत्काल सहायता उपाय करने का आह्वान किया।
-मौनी अमावस्या के अवसर पर 'अमृत स्नान' के लिए त्रिवेणी संगम के घाटों पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं।  

07:15 AM, 29th Jan
इस हादसे के बाद अमृत स्नान रद्द कर दिया गया है। अखाड़ों को संगम स्थल पर जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई। प्रयागराज की सड़कों से लेकर गलियां तक फुल हैं। संगम स्थल के रास्ते आम लोगों के लिए खोल दिए गए हैं। 

07:14 AM, 29th Jan
यह दर्दनाक हादसा रात 1 बजे मौनी अमावस्या के स्नान से पहले संगम नोज पर हुआ। घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामले पर अभी कोई आधिकारिक बयान नहीं आया है।

07:12 AM, 29th Jan
महाकुंभ में आज मौनी अमावस्या के मौके पर संगम तट के पास भगदड़ मच गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत की खबर है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो