महाकुंभ स्नान पर बागेश्वर बाबा के बिगड़े बोल, धीरेन्द्र शास्त्री ने इन हिन्दुओं को बताया देशद्रोही

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "I took a dip in Sangam along with Parmarth Niketan Ashram Chief Swami Chidanand Saraswati and all our pupils. Nearly 40-50 foreign devotees also took a dip with us... My first dip was for Hindu… https://t.co/mIfyU4qYom pic.twitter.com/VfCOs3pLIH