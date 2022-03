जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता, 3 एनकाउंटरों में 4 आतंकी ढेर

We had launched joint ops at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 1 Pakistani killed in Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal & Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 1 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/BPN25Gx3dz