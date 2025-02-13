Select Your Language

चिरंजीवी ने जताई पोते की इच्छा, कहा डर है कि फिर लड़की न हो, बयान पर बवाल

वंशावली को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी द्वारा पोते की इच्छा जताई।

चिरंजीवी ने जताई पोते की इच्छा, कहा डर है कि फिर लड़की न हो, बयान पर बवाल

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025 (10:02 IST)
Chiranjeevi controversial statement : वंशावली को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी द्वारा पोते की इच्छा जताई। इससे सोशल मीडिया पर बेटे बेटियों की बराबरी पर बहस छिड़ गईा। कई लोगों ने तेलुगू स्टार के इस बयान की जमकर आलोचना की।
 
मंगलवार रात यहां एक फिल्म कार्यक्रम के दौरान जब चिरंजीवी को उनकी पोतियों के साथ एक तस्वीर दिखाई गई तो सुपरस्टार ने मजाकिया अंदाज में कहा कि उन्हें महिला छात्रावास के वार्डन की तरह महसूस हो रहा है, जिसके घर में कई लड़कियां हैं।
 
उन्होंने मुस्कुराते हुए कहा कि मुझे आशा है कि चरण (उनके अभिनेता बेटे राम चरण) इस बार एक बेटे का पिता बनेगा जो हमारी वंशावली को आगे बढ़ाएगा। वह अपनी बेटी से बहुत प्यार करते हैं, लेकिन मुझे चिंता है कि वह एक और बार लड़की के पिता बन सकते हैं। राम चरण फिलहाल एक बच्ची के पिता हैं।
 
सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ यूजर्स ने विशेष रूप से लड़के की इच्छा जताने की मानसिकता पर सवाल उठाया, जबकि कई अन्य ने दिग्गज अभिनेता का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने किसी भी तरह से अपनी पोतियों का अपमान नहीं किया।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि चिरंजीवी के इस बयान से उनके कई फैंस भी नाराज है। हालांकि इस मामले पर चिरंजीवी की ओर से तत्काल कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

