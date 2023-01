दिल्ली में फिर दिल दहलाने वाला हादसा, दोस्ती तोड़ने पर युवती को चाकू से गोदा

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH