जैसलमेर के पास तेजस विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पायलट सुरक्षित

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 12 मार्च 2024 (15:35 IST)
tejas accident news : भारतीय वायुसेना का एक तेजस विमान मंगलवार को जैसलमेर के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान का पायलट सुरक्षित है।
 
जैसलमेर के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि विमान कल्ला कॉलोनी के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। उन्होंने बताया, 'पायलट सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गया। इसमें कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है।'
 
भारतीय वायसेना ने अपने आधिकारिक 'एक्स' हैंडल पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'भारतीय वायुसेना का एक तेजस विमान आज ऑपरेशनल ट्रेनिंग उड़ान के दौरान जैसलमेर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। पायलट सुरक्षित बाहर निकल आया।'

दुर्घटना के कारण का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी का गठन किया गया है।

