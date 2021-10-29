राजनीति के मैदान में लिएंडर पेस, ममता की पार्टी में शामिल

We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial!— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021
Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!
We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021
We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders! pic.twitter.com/W5eAlKpmR2