Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

राजनीति के मैदान में लिएंडर पेस, ममता की पार्टी में शामिल

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2021 (13:59 IST)
पणजी। दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की मौजूदगी में यहां शुक्रवार को तृणमूल कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए। तटीय राज्य के तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर आई बनर्जी ने पार्टी में शामिल होने पर पेस का स्वागत किया।
 
इस दौरान लिएंडर पेस ने कहा, जब मैं 14 साल का था, ममता खेल मंत्री थीं। उन्होंने मुझे मेरे सपने को हासिल करने में सक्षम बनाया। अब मैं संन्यास ले चुका है। मैं ममता के मार्गदर्शन में आया हूं।
 
ममता ने कहा कि यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि लिएंडर पेस टीएमसी में शामिल हो गए हैं. ममता ने कहा, वे मेरे छोटे भाई की तरह हैं।
 
टीएमसी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, हम यह जानकारी देकर खुशी हैं कि लिएंडर पेस ममता बनर्जी की मौजूदगी में टीएमसी में शामिल हुए। हम सब मिलकर यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि इस देश में हर एक व्यक्ति लोकतंत्र की सुबह को देखे जिसका हम 2014 से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
 
ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ दक्षिण कोलकाता से 2004 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने वाली अनुभवी अभिनेत्री और कार्यकर्ता नफीसा अली भी टीएमसी में शामिल हुईं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

क्‍या है ‘Metaverse’, कहां से आया ये शब्‍द, क्‍या ये कोई खतरा है?

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos