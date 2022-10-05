Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर : महबूबा मुफ्ती का दावा- घर में नजरबंद किया गया, श्रीनगर पुलिस ने ट्‍वीट कर दिया जवाब

बुधवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2022 (12:45 IST)
श्रीनगर। पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (PDP) अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि उन्हें उत्तर कश्मीर के पट्टन कस्बे में जाने से रोकने के लिए घर पर नजरबंद कर दिया गया है।
 
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि गृह मंत्री जब कश्मीर में हालात सामान्य होने का ढोल पीटते घूम रहे हैं, मैं घर में नजरबंद हूं क्योंकि मैं एक कार्यकर्ता की शादी में शामिल होने के लि पट्टन जाना चाहती थी।”
उन्होंने कहा कि अगर एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के मौलिक अधिकारों को इतनी आसानी से निलंबित किया जा सकता है, तो आम लोगों की पीड़ा के बारे में कोई सोच भी नहीं सकता। 
 
यात्रा पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं : महबूबा के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए श्रीनगर पुलिस इसका जवाब दिया। श्रीनगर पुलिस ने लिखा- 'यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि पट्टन के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है। हमें दोपहर 1 बजे पट्टन जाने के लिए सूचित किया गया है। उनके (महबूबा मुफ्ती) द्वारा ट्वीट की गई तस्वीर गेट के अंदर की है, जिसमें बंगले में रहने वाले निवासियों ने अपना ताला लगाया है। पुलिस की तरफ से कोई ताला या प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया है। महबूबा मुफ्ती यात्रा करने के लिए स्वतंत्र है।
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का आज बारामूला में सार्वजनिक रैली को संबोधित करने का कार्यक्रम है।

