कैबिनेट विस्तार से पहले पंजाब कांग्रेस में घमासान, 6 विधायकों ने खोला राणा गुरजीत सिंह के खिलाफ मोर्चा

Punjab: 6 Congress MLAs & 1 former PCC President in a joint letter to state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu demand to remove Rana Gurjeet Singh from proposed cabinet birth due to his involvement in 'mining scandal' & instead 'include a clean Dalit face in view of upcoming polls' pic.twitter.com/a1GAb7vLzW— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021
बहरहाल विधायकों की नाराजगी के बाद सभी की नजरें इस बात पर लगी हुई है कि क्या राणा गुरजीत सिंह को मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल किया जाएगा?
Party is going to create a big blunder with his (Rana Gurjeet Singh's) proposed appointment as a minister. We'll talk regarding this with our state party president (Navjot Singh Sindhu): Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira pic.twitter.com/GbPu3B0eLC— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021