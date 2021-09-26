Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कैबिनेट विस्तार से पहले पंजाब कांग्रेस में घमासान, 6 विधायकों ने खोला राणा गुरजीत सिंह के खिलाफ मोर्चा

webdunia
रविवार, 26 सितम्बर 2021 (14:33 IST)
चंडीगढ़। पंजाब के सीएम चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी आज शाम साढ़े 4 बजे कैबिनेट विस्तार करने जा रहे हैं। मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार से कुछ ही घंटे पहले पंजाब कांग्रेस के 6 विधायकों ने राणा गुरजीत सिंह के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल लिया है।
 
नाराज विधायकों ने इस संबंध में पंजाब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को पत्र लिखा है। इन विधायकों ने राणा गुरजीत सिंह के स्थान पर किसी स्वच्छ छवि वाले दलित चेहरे को कैबिनेट में शामिल करने की अपील की है।
 
चिट्ठी लिखने वाले 6 विधायकों में सुल्तानपुर लोढी के नवतेज सिंह चीमा, भोलथ के सुखपाल सिंह खैरा, फगवाड़ा के बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल, जालंधन (नॉर्थ) के बावा हेनरी और शाम चौरासी के पवन अदीया शामिल हैं।
 
राणा गुरजीत सिंह कपूरथला से विधायक हैं। राणा का नाम खनन कांड में भी सामने आया था। कांग्रेस विधायक सुखपाल सिंह खैरा ने एक बयान में कहा कि पार्टी राणा गुरजीत सिंह की मंत्री के रूप में प्रस्तावित नियुक्ति के साथ एक बड़ी गलती करने जा रही है। हम इस बारे में अपने प्रदेश पार्टी अध्यक्ष से बात करेंगे।

बहरहाल विधायकों की नाराजगी के बाद सभी की नजरें इस बात पर लगी हुई है कि क्या राणा गुरजीत सिंह को मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल किया जाएगा?

ये हो सकते हैं मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल : परगट सिंह, राजकुमार वेरका, गुरकीरत सिंह कोटली, संगत सिंह गिलजियान, अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वड़िंग, कुलजीत नागरा और राणा गुरजीत सिंह मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल किए जा सकते हैं। अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार में मंत्री रहे विजय इंदर सिंगला, मनप्रीत सिंह बादल, ब्रह्म मोहिंदरा, सुखबीर सिंह सरकारिया, तृप्त राजिंदर सिंह बाजवा, अरुणु चौधरी, रजिया सुल्तान और भारत भूषण आशु को मंत्रिमंडल में बनाए रखा जाएगा।
 

