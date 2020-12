राजद का नीतीश को ऑफर, तेजस्वी को सीएम बनाओ, हम आपको पीएम केंडिडेट बनाएंगे

#WATCH BJP doesn't like smaller parties & wants to destroy their entity. BJP wants JD(U) to quit NDA. We appeal to Nitish Kumar to leave NDA, join Mahagathbandhan, & make Tejashwi Yadav the CM. He should enter national politics & lead the opposition: RJD's Uday Narayan Choudhary pic.twitter.com/NRSBevIVqi