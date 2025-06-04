Biodata Maker

Stampede : चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में अंदर RCB का जश्न, बाहर लोगों की भगदड़, फोटो खिंचवाने में लगे थे कांग्रेस नेता, BJP ने लगाया आरोप

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

बेंगलुरू , बुधवार, 4 जून 2025 (18:30 IST)
stampede at chinnaswamy stadium during rcb victory parade ipl : रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) की विक्ट्री परेड से पहले चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर भगदड़ मच गई। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इसमें 10 लोगों की मौत की खबर है जबकि 20 से ज्यादा लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

इस बीच भगदड़ को लेकर राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई है। भाजपा ने कहा कि भगदड़ पर जवाबदेही तय होनी चाहिए। एम. चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए कर्नाटक पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग किया।  भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति पर भाजपा के आरोपों पर कर्नाटक के उपमुख्यमंत्री डी.के. शिवकुमार ने कहा कि वे आरोप लगाने के लिए वहां हैं और हम सुरक्षा के लिए वहां हैं... मैं अस्पताल जा रहा हूं।
हादसा तब हुआ जब हजारों की भीड़ RCB के 18 साल बाद IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने का जश्न मनाने के लिए स्टेडियम में जाने के लिए उमड़ी थी। भाजपा के अमित मालवीय ने भगदड़ को लेकर कर्नाटक की सरकार पर आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने लिखा कि प्रशासनिक चूक के कारण ऐसा हादसा हुआ।
कांग्रेस ने भीड़ पर नियंत्रण नहीं किया। कांग्रेस नेता फोटो खिंचवाने में व्यस्त थे। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma

census in india : 1 मार्च 2027 से 2 चरणों में होगी जनगणना, जाति की भी होगी गिनती
