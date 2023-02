तेलंगाना में 5 साल के मासूम पर टूट पड़े कुत्ते, दर्दनाक मौत

Hyderabad | A 5-yr-old boy, Pradeep mauled to death by stray dogs on 19th Feb. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.



Gangadhar, the boy's father & a security guard had taken him to his workplace & the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone



(Pic: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/yeZB6DGSLx