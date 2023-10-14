Select Your Language

पंजाब में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़

, शनिवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2023 (11:42 IST)
चंडीगढ़। पंजाब पुलिस ने शनिवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर के दो निवासियों को गिरफ्तार कर लश्कर-ए-तैयबा (एलईटी) के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ करने का दावा किया।
 
पुलिस ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार संदिग्धों के पास से दो IED (इंप्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस), 2 हथगोले, 1 पिस्तौल, 2 मैगजीन, 24 कारतूस, एक टाइमर स्विच, 8 डेटोनेटर और चार बैटरियां बरामद की गई हैं।

पुलिस महानिदेशक गौरव यादव ने कहा कि अमृतसर पुलिस के राज्य विशेष अभियान प्रकोष्ठ ने एक केंद्रीय एजेंसी के साथ मिलकर यह अभियान चलाया।
 
उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर कहा कि राज्य विशेष अभियान प्रकोष्ठ-अमृतसर ने एक बड़ी सफलता दर्ज करते हुए एक केंद्रीय एजेंसी के साथ संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ कर दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया, जो जम्मू-कश्मीर के निवासी हैं।
 
यादव ने बताया कि आतंकी मॉड्यूल का संचालन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का सक्रिय सदस्य फिरदौस अहमद भट संभाल रहा था। उन्होंने दोनों संदिग्धों की गिरफ्तारी को पंजाब में शांति भंग करने की कोशिश कर रहे आतंकी मॉड्यूल के लिए एक बड़ा झटका करार दिया।
