Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले त्रिपुरा सरकार में शामिल हुई टिपरा मोथा पार्टी

हमें फॉलो करें tripura cabinet expansion

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 7 मार्च 2024 (11:42 IST)
Tripura Political news : लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले त्रिपुरा में एक बड़े सियासी घटनाक्रम में मुख्य विपक्षी दल टिपरा मोथा पार्टी सरकार में शामिल हो गई। टिपरा मोथा के वरिष्ठ नेता अनिमेष देबबर्मा, पार्टी विधायक बृषकेतु देबबर्मा ने त्रिपुरा में भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार में मंत्री पद की शपथ ली।

ALSO READ: हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा का दावा, पूर्वोत्तर की 25 में से 22 लोकसभा सीटें जीतेगी NDA
टिपरा मोथा के वरिष्ठ नेता अनिमेष देबबर्मा ने गुरुवार को त्रिपुरा विधानसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। इसके बाद टिपरा मोथा पार्टी के 13 विधायकों में से 2 को मंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई गई।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि कुछ दिन पहले ही टिपरा मोथा, त्रिपुरा सरकार और केंद्र सरकार के बीच नई दिल्ली में राज्य के मूल निवासियों के सभी मुद्दों के सौहार्दपूर्ण समाधान के लिए एक त्रिपक्षीय समझौता हुआ था।
 
मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के बाद त्रिपुरा सरकार में इस समय मुख्यमंत्री माणिक साहा समेत 11 मंत्री हैं। नियमों के अनुसार राज्य सरकार में मुख्यमंत्री समेत 12 मंत्री हो सकते हैं। 
 
त्रिपुरा में 2 लोकसभा और 60 विधानसभा सीटें है। टिपरा मोथा पार्टी के सरकार में शामिल होने के बाद राज्य में सत्तरारुढ़ गठबंधन के पास 46 सीटें है। सीपीआईएम के पास 13 और कांग्रेस के पास 3 सीटें है। 2019 में भाजपा ने यहां दोनों सीटें जीती थी।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

त्रिपुरा विधानसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष का इस्तीफा, लेंगे BJP सरकार में मंत्री पद की शपथ

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos