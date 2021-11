पंजाब की जेल में कैदी की पिटाई, पीठ पर लिखा आतंकी

Malicious intent of @INCPunjab gov to paint Sikhs as Terrorists!@PunjabPoliceInd beats undertrial Sikh prisoner & engraved word ‘Atwadi’ on his back

We demand immed suspension of Jail Superintendent & strict action for Human Rights violation@CHARANJITCHANNI @Sukhjinder_INC @ANI pic.twitter.com/kIi4aqHR9z