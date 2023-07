पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मतदान, नार्थ24 परगना में लूटा बैलेट बॉक्स

.@BJP4Bengal, @CPIM_WESTBENGAL and @INCWestBengal are working hand in glove with each other to HARASS our party workers and spread VIOLENCE.



Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj, and Khargram, and two have been gravely wounded in Domkol.



In… pic.twitter.com/Dp9NjR6E33