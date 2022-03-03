युद्ध के धुएं के बीच भारतीय छात्रों ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल

यू तो कभी कोई किसी को नहीं छोड़ता है लेकिन जब दो जिंदगी में से एक को बचाने का फैसला लेना पड़े तो एक पल के लिए लगता है सबखत्म हो गया है। लेकिन य्रक्रेन में फंसे भारतीयों ने मानवता की मिसाल पेश की है। ऋषभ कौशिक यूक्रेन में इंजीनियर की पढ़ाई कर रहे थेलेकिन दो देशों के जंग के बीच उन्हें सबकुछ छोड़कर भारत का रूख करना पड़ा। उनके साथ एक और सदस्य था, जिसे वे वहां पर अकेला नहींछोड़ सकते थे और वो था मलिबो। ऋषभ का पालतू कुत्ता। जब तक उन्हें अपने मलिबो को साथ लेकर ट्रेवल करने की परमिशन नहीं मिली वेइसके लिए लगातार प्रयास करते रहें। और आखिर में उनकी जीत हुई।
20 year old Arya’s photograph with a tired and trusting dog nestled against her chest and students refusing to leave without their canine counterparts are the most beautiful images from a crisis that has shaken up the world !#UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/47jJRkIieH— Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) March 3, 2022
PETA India is grateful to @narendramodi @PRupala @drsanjeevbalyan for including companion animals in the evacuation operation of Indians who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine following our appeal.— PETA India (@PetaIndia) March 1, 2022
Separating animal companions from their guardians would have resulted in more tragedy.