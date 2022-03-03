Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

युद्ध के धुएं के बीच भारतीय छात्रों ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल

सुरभि भटेवरा
गुरुवार, 3 मार्च 2022 (15:21 IST)
रूस-यूक्रेन की बीच जारी युद्ध में लाखों इंसान को अपना आशियाना छोड़कर दूसरे क्षेत्रों में पलायन करना पड़ रहा है। रूस का यूक्रेन पर कब्जा करना राजनैतिक तरीके से मायने रखता होगा लेकिन मानवीय तौर पर यह जरा भी सही नहीं है। रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच हो रहे युद्ध में सबकुछ तहस-नहस हो गया। चारों और धुएं के सिवाएं कुछ नहीं बचा है। युद्ध तो किसी तरह नहीं थमा लेकिन आंखों के आंसू सुख गए है, निराशा का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल तस्वीरे ही काफी है इस दर्द को समझने के लिए। अपने राजनीतिक फायदे के लालच में मिसाइलेंदागी गई लेकिन इस बीच कुछ कहानियां इस तरह उभरकर सामने आइए जो आपका भी दिल छू लेगी।
यू तो कभी कोई किसी को नहीं छोड़ता है लेकिन जब दो जिंदगी में से एक को बचाने का फैसला लेना पड़े तो एक पल के लिए लगता है सबखत्म हो गया है। लेकिन य्रक्रेन में फंसे भारतीयों ने मानवता की मिसाल पेश की है। ऋषभ कौशिक यूक्रेन में इंजीनियर की पढ़ाई कर रहे थेलेकिन दो देशों के जंग के बीच उन्हें सबकुछ छोड़कर भारत का रूख करना पड़ा। उनके साथ एक और सदस्य था, जिसे वे वहां पर अकेला नहींछोड़ सकते थे और वो था मलिबो। ऋषभ का पालतू कुत्ता। जब तक उन्हें अपने मलिबो को साथ लेकर ट्रेवल करने की परमिशन नहीं मिली वेइसके लिए लगातार प्रयास करते रहें। और आखिर में उनकी जीत हुई।

 
ऐसा एक किस्सा केरल का भी है। आर्य यूक्रेन में एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई कर रही थी। दो देशों की बीच जारी युद्ध में उन्हें भी भारत लौटना पड़ा।लेकिन वह अपनी सायरा को इस जंग में मरने के लिए नहीं छोड़ सकती थी। सायरा को अपने साथ लाने पर अड़ीऔरआर्य नेउसी के साथ भारत में लैंड किया। हालांकि यूक्रेनी सैनिकों द्वारा रोकने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन सफल नहीं हो सके।

 
लेकिन समय और सोच बलवान हो असंभावनाओं को भी कम किया जा सकता है।
 
गौरतलब है कि टीसीएस प्रमुख रतन टाटा अक्सर अपने पालतू कुत्ते के साथ की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते रहते हैं। जिस पर सोशलमीडिया यूजर्स का काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स भी मिलता है। साथ ही इससे जानवरों के प्रति जागरूकता भी बढ़ती है। रतन टाटा अपनी सादगी केकारणयुवाओं के दिल पर राज करते हैं।
 
अमेरिका में मौत का सबसे बड़ा कारण है कार्डियोवस्कुलर डिजीज। लेकिन अमेरिकन हार्ट एसोसिएशन द्वारा किए गए शोध में चौकाने वाले खुलासेहुए है। शोध के मुताबिक मुख्य रूप से कुत्ते पालने वालों को हार्ट डिजीज का खतरा ना के बराबर रहता है। इससे लिपिड प्रोफाइल, तनाव, ब्लडप्रेशर जैसी समस्याओं का रिस्क बहुत हद तक कम हो जाता है। बता दें कि पालतू कुत्तों को एक दिन में कम से कम 3 बार घुमाना जरूरी होताहै जिस वजह से डॉग ऑनर को भी जल्दी उठना पड़ता है।

