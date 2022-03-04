Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अमेरिकी सीनेटर ने की पुतिन को मरवाने की अपील, रूस भड़का

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 4 मार्च 2022 (14:22 IST)
यूक्रेन युद्ध से नाराज अमेरिकी रिपब्लिकन सीनेटर लिंडसे ग्राहम ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की हत्या का आह्वान किया है। अमेरिकी सीनेटर की अपील पर रूस ने कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। 
 
एक के बाद एक ट्वीट्स में ग्राहम ने कहा, 'क्या रूस में ब्रूटस है? क्या रूसी सेना में एक अधिक सफल कर्नल स्टॉफ़ेनबर्ग है? रूस में किसी के लिए इस आदमी को बाहर निकालने का एकमात्र तरीका है?'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि केवल रूसी लोग ही इसे ठीक कर सकते हैं। कहना आसान है, करना कठिन है। अगर आप अपने शेष जीवन को अंधेरे में नहीं देखना चाहते हैं, घोर गरीबी से खुद को अलग-थलग रखना चाहते हैं तो किसी न किसी को यह कदम उठाना होगा।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि जूलियस सीजर एक रोमन जनरल थे, जिनकी ब्रूटस द्वारा हत्या कर दी गई थी। जर्मन सेना के अधिकारी कर्नल स्टॉफ़ेनबर्ग ने 20 जुलाई, 1944 को एडॉल्फ हिटलर की हत्या करने का प्रयास किया था।
 
रूसी दूतावास की तरफ से कहा गया है कि पुतिन की कत्ल करने की बात अपराध है। रूसी राजदूत अंतोली एंटोव ने कहा कि US को इस पर आधिकारिक सफाई देनी चाहिए।

