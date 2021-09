बैडमिंटन में दिखा भारत का दम, प्रमोद के बाद 3 और खिलाड़ी पहुंचे सेमीफाइनल में

#IND's @PramodBhagat83 & @palakkohli2002 get the better of World No. 3 #THA duo of Nipada Saensupa & Siripom Teamarrong to progress to the semifinals of #ParaBadminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5



They won in straight games 21-15, 21-19. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics