Covid-19 के चलते मास्टर्स कार्यक्रम की परीक्षा ऑनलाइन लेगा AIFF

AIFF will take masters program exam online due to Covid-19 Aiff, masters program, online exam, football management, entrance exam, sunday, sports news, football tournament, football news, news, news, hindi news, hindi news, all india football federation, corona virus, second phase, postgraduate course, a Postgraduate course of the year, एआईएफएफ, मास्टर्स कार्यक्रम, ऑनलाइन परीक्षा, फुटबॉल प्रबंधन, प्रवेश परीक्षा, रविवार, खेल समाचार, फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट, फुटबॉल न्यूज, समाचार, न्यूज, हिन्दी समाचार, हिन्दी न्यूज, अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ, कोरोना वायरस, दूसरा चरण, स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रम, एक साल का स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रम