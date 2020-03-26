Covid-19 के चलते मास्टर्स कार्यक्रम की परीक्षा ऑनलाइन लेगा AIFF

गुरुवार, 26 मार्च 2020 (16:20 IST)
नई दिल्ली। अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ ने कोविड-19 के कारण मास्टर्स फुटबॉल प्रबंधन कार्यक्रम प्रवेश परीक्षा रविवार को ऑनलाइन कराने का फैसला किया है।

पहले चरण की परीक्षा 23 फरवरी को देश भर के विभिन्न केंद्रों में हो चुकी है। दूसरा चरण 29 मार्च को होगा।

एआईएफएफ मास्टर्स फुटबॉल प्रबंधन कार्यक्रम एक साल का स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रम है जिसमें दिल्ली, मुंबई और कैंडिज में कोर्स होता है।
